ADACash Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ADACASH)

ADACash (ADACASH) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. ADACash has a total market cap of $483,509.09 and approximately $33,211.00 worth of ADACash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ADACash has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One ADACash token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ADACash Token Profile

ADACash’s genesis date was October 17th, 2021. ADACash’s total supply is 99,968,086,031,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,964,485,444,590 tokens. The Reddit community for ADACash is https://reddit.com/r/adacash. ADACash’s official website is cashverse.io. ADACash’s official Twitter account is @adacashbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADACash

According to CryptoCompare, “ADACash (ADACASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ADACash has a current supply of 99,968,086,031,359 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ADACash is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $166.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashverse.io.”

