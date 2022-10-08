Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Downgraded to “Buy” at BWS Financial

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BWS Financial from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Adeia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Adeia stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.27 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.88. Adeia has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

