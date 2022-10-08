adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €179.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €179.00 ($182.65) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €115.56 ($117.92) on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($205.11). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €149.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €171.98.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

