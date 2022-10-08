Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Sells $351,504.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ADBE stock opened at $288.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.07 and its 200-day moving average is $391.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

