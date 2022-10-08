ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.37.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $172.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -128.57%.

Insider Transactions at ADTRAN

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,998,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,242,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 139,069 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,607,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.