Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMD. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.93.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 13.9 %
AMD opened at $58.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
