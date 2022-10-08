Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMD. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 13.9 %

AMD opened at $58.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

