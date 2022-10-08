Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.93.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 13.9 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.