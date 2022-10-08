Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.93.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Further Reading
