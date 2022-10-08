Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

