Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.93.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 13.9 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.