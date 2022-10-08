Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 394,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 513,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,529,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

