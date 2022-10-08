Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $58.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

