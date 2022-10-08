Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $90.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

