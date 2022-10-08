Adventure Gold (AGLD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.53 Million

Adventure Gold (AGLD) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Adventure Gold has a market cap of $21.97 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Adventure Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adventure Gold has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Adventure Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Adventure Gold

Adventure Gold’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. Adventure Gold’s total supply is 70,170,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,680,001 tokens. Adventure Gold’s official website is www.lootproject.com. Adventure Gold’s official Twitter account is @lootproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adventure Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adventure Gold (AGLD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Adventure Gold has a current supply of 70,170,001. The last known price of Adventure Gold is 0.32749238 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,749,322.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lootproject.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adventure Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adventure Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adventure Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

