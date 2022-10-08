Aehr Test Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 8,549 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 463% compared to the average volume of 1,519 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $106,853.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,194.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,239.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,819 shares of company stock valued at $554,354. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 271.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $17.19 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $470.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

