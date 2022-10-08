Aeron Price Reaches $0.0000 (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $479.35 and approximately $36,104.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aeron

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is https://reddit.com/r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeron (ARNX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Aeron has a current supply of 20,000,000. The last known price of Aeron is 0.00002359 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $22,865.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aeron.aero/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

