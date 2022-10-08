Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Financial Analysis

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical -3,542.86% -59.57% -54.53% Titan Medical N/A -130.17% -84.93%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aethlon Medical and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 532.91%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Titan Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 36.26 -$10.42 million ($0.73) -0.87 Titan Medical $20.09 million 2.52 -$14.86 million ($0.18) -2.52

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Titan Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

