Affyn Price Hits $0.0945 (FYN)

Affyn (FYN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Affyn token can now be bought for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Affyn has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Affyn has a market cap of $20.65 million and approximately $440,984.00 worth of Affyn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Affyn Token Profile

Affyn launched on January 29th, 2022. Affyn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,639,490 tokens. Affyn’s official Twitter account is @affynofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Affyn’s official website is www.affyn.com. Affyn’s official message board is affynofficial.medium.com.

Affyn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Affyn (FYN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Affyn has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Affyn is 0.09454692 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $822,829.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.affyn.com/.”

