African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 131,226 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.91.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

