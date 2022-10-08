AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $138.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO opened at $106.15 on Monday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 101,241 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 1,275.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 176,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AGCO by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $7,018,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

