aggle.io Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,787.00 (AGGL)

aggle.io (AGGL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One aggle.io token can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, aggle.io has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. aggle.io has a total market cap of $825,860.71 and approximately $50,787.00 worth of aggle.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

aggle.io Token Profile

aggle.io’s genesis date was January 2nd, 2022. aggle.io’s official website is aggle.io. aggle.io’s official Twitter account is @aggle_io.

Buying and Selling aggle.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aggle.io (AGGL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. aggle.io has a current supply of 0. The last known price of aggle.io is 0.04205839 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $47.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aggle.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aggle.io directly using U.S. dollars.

