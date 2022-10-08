AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,326,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 14,599,155 shares.The stock last traded at $8.37 and had previously closed at $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Down 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.18.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Capital Square LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in AGNC Investment by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.