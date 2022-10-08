Agoras: Currency of Tau (AGRS) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Agoras: Currency of Tau (AGRS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Agoras: Currency of Tau token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Agoras: Currency of Tau has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $327,453.00 worth of Agoras: Currency of Tau was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Agoras: Currency of Tau has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Agoras: Currency of Tau Profile

Agoras: Currency of Tau’s launch date was February 2nd, 2015. Agoras: Currency of Tau’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Agoras: Currency of Tau’s official Twitter account is @tauchainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Agoras: Currency of Tau is www.idni.org. Agoras: Currency of Tau’s official message board is tauchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Agoras: Currency of Tau is https://reddit.com/r/tauchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Agoras: Currency of Tau Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Agoras: Currency of Tau (AGRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015and operates on the Ethereum platform. Agoras: Currency of Tau has a current supply of 42,000,000 with 18,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Agoras: Currency of Tau is 0.19370959 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $8,473.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.idni.org/.”

