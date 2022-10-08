Agoric Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (BLD)

Agoric (BLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Agoric has a total market capitalization of $19.17 million and $412,578.00 worth of Agoric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Agoric has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Agoric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Agoric alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Agoric Coin Profile

Agoric launched on December 25th, 2020. Agoric’s total supply is 1,006,745,147 coins and its circulating supply is 50,199,073 coins. Agoric’s official website is agoric.com. Agoric’s official Twitter account is @agoric and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Agoric Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Agoric (BLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Agoric has a current supply of 1,006,745,147 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Agoric is 0.38516214 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $71,956.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://agoric.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agoric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agoric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agoric using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agoric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agoric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.