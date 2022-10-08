AhaToken (AHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.74 Million

AhaToken (AHT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. AhaToken has a market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of AhaToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AhaToken has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One AhaToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AhaToken

AhaToken’s launch date was November 23rd, 2018. AhaToken’s total supply is 7,773,367,076 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,627,974 coins. AhaToken’s official Twitter account is @_aha_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. AhaToken’s official message board is medium.com/aha-official. The official website for AhaToken is www.a-ha.io.

Buying and Selling AhaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “AhaToken (AHT) is a cryptocurrency . AhaToken has a current supply of 7,773,367,076.062808 with 3,388,940,943 in circulation. The last known price of AhaToken is 0.0056214 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,979,706.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.a-ha.io/.”

