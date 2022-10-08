Aimedis (AIMX) Price Tops $0.0128 on Exchanges

Aimedis (AIMX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Aimedis has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $261,065.00 worth of Aimedis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aimedis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aimedis has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aimedis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Aimedis

Aimedis’ launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aimedis’ total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,122,613 tokens. Aimedis’ official website is aimedis.io. Aimedis’ official Twitter account is @aimedisglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aimedis is aimedisglobal.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Aimedis

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis (AIMX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aimedis has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Aimedis is 0.01237911 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $192,810.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aimedis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aimedis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aimedis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aimedis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aimedis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aimedis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.