Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada to a buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.06.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.63. Air Canada has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$26.80.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.917943 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,824.69. In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,824.69. Also, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 5,378 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,886.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

