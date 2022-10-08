Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Decreased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $231.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.12 and its 200-day moving average is $245.19. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

