Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Airspan Networks Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE MIMO opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Airspan Networks will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airspan Networks

In other Airspan Networks news, CFO David Mark Elias Brant sold 11,188 shares of Airspan Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $28,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 678,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,400.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,225 shares of company stock worth $67,506. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIMO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 323.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airspan Networks

(Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.