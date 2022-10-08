Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Aixtron Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €26.69 ($27.23) on Friday. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a 52-week high of €27.99 ($28.56). The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.51 and its 200 day moving average is €23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

