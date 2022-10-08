Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Given New €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €27.00 ($27.55) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Aixtron from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Aixtron stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

