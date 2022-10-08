Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $332,300.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $332,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,306,218.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00.

AKRO stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of -1.06.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AKRO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

