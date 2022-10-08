Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.66. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $110,124.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,258,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $110,124.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,258,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $64,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,296 shares of company stock valued at $493,577. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

