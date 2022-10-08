Akt.io (AKTIO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.95 Million

Akt.io (AKTIO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Akt.io has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Akt.io token can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00006871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akt.io has a market cap of $13.95 million and $40,128.00 worth of Akt.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akt.io alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Akt.io

Akt.io’s genesis date was April 13th, 2022. Akt.io’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,410,708 tokens. The Reddit community for Akt.io is https://reddit.com/r/automatacrypto. The official message board for Akt.io is www.linkedin.com/company/akt-io/mycompany. Akt.io’s official Twitter account is @aktioapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akt.io’s official website is www.akt.io.

Akt.io Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akt.io (AKTIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Akt.io has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Akt.io is 1.31634815 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $40,144.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.akt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akt.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akt.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akt.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akt.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akt.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.