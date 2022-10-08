Alanyaspor Fan Token (ALA) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Alanyaspor Fan Token (ALA) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Alanyaspor Fan Token has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alanyaspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $664,262.59 and $160,113.00 worth of Alanyaspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alanyaspor Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00005271 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,384.84 or 0.99993321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00063721 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022387 BTC.

Alanyaspor Fan Token Token Profile

Alanyaspor Fan Token (ALA) is a token. Alanyaspor Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,105 tokens. Alanyaspor Fan Token’s official website is socios.com. Alanyaspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @alanyaspor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alanyaspor Fan Token Token Trading

