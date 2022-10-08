Alephium (ALPH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.87 Million

Alephium (ALPH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. Alephium has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $34,986.00 worth of Alephium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alephium has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Alephium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0767 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alephium Coin Profile

Alephium’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Alephium’s total supply is 162,898,629 coins and its circulating supply is 24,346,279 coins. The official website for Alephium is alephium.org. The Reddit community for Alephium is https://reddit.com/r/alephium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alephium’s official message board is medium.com/@alephium. Alephium’s official Twitter account is @alephium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alephium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alephium (ALPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Alephium has a current supply of 162,898,628.74863523 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alephium is 0.07403194 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,178.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alephium.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alephium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alephium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alephium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

