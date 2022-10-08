Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.37 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $516.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00086525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00067610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007860 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000269 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,245,812,540 coins and its circulating supply is 7,015,296,277 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a cryptocurrency . Algorand has a current supply of 7,245,813,177.087192 with 7,015,296,913.539424 in circulation. The last known price of Algorand is 0.33671731 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $108,371,250.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://algorand.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

