Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $81.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.