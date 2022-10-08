Alibaba Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 476,855 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the typical volume of 288,514 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA opened at $81.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The firm has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

