Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $30.44 Average PT from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Alkermes stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

