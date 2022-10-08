Allbridge Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,187.00 (ABR)

Allbridge (ABR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Allbridge has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $12,187.00 worth of Allbridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Allbridge has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Allbridge token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Allbridge Token Profile

Allbridge’s genesis date was September 28th, 2021. Allbridge’s total supply is 96,780,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,273,917 tokens. The official message board for Allbridge is allbridge.medium.com. Allbridge’s official Twitter account is @allbridge_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Allbridge’s official website is allbridge.io. The Reddit community for Allbridge is https://reddit.com/r/allbridge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Allbridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allbridge (ABR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Allbridge has a current supply of 96,780,127 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Allbridge is 0.57980687 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $55,858.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://allbridge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Allbridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Allbridge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Allbridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

