Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) vs. Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Financial Contrast

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products -6.68% -20.93% -11.21% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied Healthcare Products and Heart Test Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 496.57%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Heart Test Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $36.28 million 0.15 $1.69 million ($0.47) -2.85 Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 1,100.02 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Allied Healthcare Products has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Allied Healthcare Products on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Healthcare Products

(Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products. It also provides medical gas equipment, which include construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers emergency medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products, such as demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products that include spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

