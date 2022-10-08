Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 20,454 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $78,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 68.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

