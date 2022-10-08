Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $63.68 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,427 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $63,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $64,170.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,343.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $64,170.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock worth $363,235,809 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPCH has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About Option Care Health

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.