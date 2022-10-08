Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $67.87 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,137,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,974 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $67,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,435,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $89,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.61.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

