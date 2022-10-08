Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $76.70 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,156,088 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $76,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 903,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,243,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE COP opened at $118.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

