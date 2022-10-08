Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $73,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:AL opened at $32.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.79. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.