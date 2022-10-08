Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,656 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $65,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $155.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.61.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

