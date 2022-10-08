Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 232,400 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 853,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 232,400 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $76,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.85. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

