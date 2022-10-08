Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 26,989 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,418,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,989 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $77,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $53,227,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

