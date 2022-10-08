Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 609,300 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $68,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 161,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 24,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

